Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone will be the closing night film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). On August 20, 2023, the movie will be shown; director Anurag Kashyap, actors Bhatt and Leone will be there to discuss the creation of the movie.

Commenting on Kennedy being the closing film at IFFM this year Kashyap said, “I am delighted that Kennedy is the closing film at IFF, Melbourne. It’s the first Indian film festival we are playing in the world, and I am excited to know the response of the audience. I will be there to attend the same and gauge the response, and am sure that they’ll like the film, like the global audience who’s seen the film till now”.

The festival's founder and director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, expressed her enthusiasm for Kashyap's work and said, "Anurag Kashyap is known for his groundbreaking work, and Kennedy is no exception. It is a powerful film that engages the audience from start to finish. We are proud to have 'Kennedy' as our closing night film and look forward to welcoming Anurag Kashyap and the talented cast to the festival”.

It needs mention here that Kennedy had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.