From being an actress to being a businesswoman to becoming a restaurateur, Sunny Leone has achieved numerous accomplishments.

Sunny opened her new restaurant in Noida on Saturday night, dubbed ChicaLoca. The two-story eatery offers a peek into the actress's glamorous life. It was a glamorous event.

The 42-year-old celebrity, who attended the presentation with her husband Daniel Weber, already owns a cosmetics brand.

Sunny told IANS: “To conquer the world.”

The actress then went on to say that she wants to create more ideas.

“On a serious note, I think is to find appropriate businesses to invest in or create and really create ideas.”

The actress feels that entertainers should not limit themselves and instead branch out to expand their brand value.

“I think entertainers should not just stop at films and TV shows. We should definitely venture out and try new things so that we can expand our brand in many different ways,” said Sunny.

Sunny is joined by Sahil Baweja, director of Singing Bowls Hospitality, who shared: “We aim to create an environment that mirrors Sunny's infectious energy and joyous persona."