The unveiling of Threads, a new app by Meta, Instagram's parent company, has created quite a stir in the world of social media. This app has quickly attracted the interest of Bollywood celebs, who are excitedly joining the site and engaging in exciting chats. Stars like Sunny Leone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Parineeti Chopra, and Diljit Dosanjh have already left an impression on Threads, creating a buzz.

Sunny Leone made a strong first impression on Threads, announcing her presence with a bikini snap from her recent vacation. ""Just setting up my thread," she joked, as she shared the gorgeous photo with her followers.

Parineeti Chopra, known for her candour, acknowledged her uncertainty and delight about the app at first. "Does anyone else feel like it's the first day of school when you don't understand what's going on but are still excited?" she said. Is this just me? "All right, #HelloThreads."

Diljit Dosanjh, on the other hand, kept it simple by stating, "Landed on Threads," indicating his presence on the platform.

Tamannaah Bhatia, another Bollywood actress, joined the app and eagerly wrote, "I’m th(ready) for this #Let’sgo."

Threads' release generated a frenzy, with over 10 million downloads occuring in less than seven hours. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his goal to establish a public talks app with over 1 billion people in his vision for Threads. He admitted that, while Twitter has had the ability to do so, they have not completely capitalised on it. Zuckerberg remains optimistic that Threads will fill this void.