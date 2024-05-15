The highly anticipated 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' has secured its release date, marking another significant milestone in the newly rebooted DC Universe. Fans can mark their calendars for June 26, 2026, when the Girl of Steel takes flight on the big screen.

Following closely on the heels of James Gunn's 'Superman,' this Supergirl adaptation is the second DC feature to lock in its place on the release calendar. Reportedly, the film stars Milly Alcock ('House of the Dragon') as the titular heroine, with Craig Gillespie ('Cruella') at the helm, directing from a script by Ana Nogueira ('The Vampire Diaries').

Adapted from Tom King and Bilquis Evely's 2022 comic book series of the same name, 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' takes Kara Zor-El on an interstellar journey with her faithful canine companion, Krypto the Superdog. Seeking to escape the overwhelming shadow of her cousin, Superman, Supergirl encounters Ruthye, an alien girl driven by vengeance for her father's death, who recruits the Kryptonian for a cosmic quest.

Alcock secured the coveted role of Supergirl in January, her breakout performance in 'House of the Dragon' catching the eye of DC co-chief James Gunn. The rising star even donned the iconic Supergirl suit during screen tests on the set of Gunn's 'Superman.'

While Gunn remains tight-lipped about Alcock's potential appearance as Supergirl in an upcoming DC project before 'Woman of Tomorrow,' one thing is certain: the Girl of Steel is poised to soar into the hearts of audiences on June 26, 2026.