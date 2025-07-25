‘Superman’ wraps up second week at Indian Box Office with Rs 43.40 Crore, aims for Rs 47–49 Crore lifetime

James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, has completed two weeks at the Indian box office with a decent performance. The film has neither underperformed nor overperformed, holding its ground despite DC's recent string of theatrical misfires and intense competition from both local and international releases.

At the end of its second week, Superman has collected Rs 43.40 crore net in India. The first week accounted for a major chunk of the earnings, contributing Rs 32.75 crore. In its second weekend, the film added Rs 8 crore with Rs 1.65 crore on Friday, Rs 3 crore on Saturday, and Rs 3.35 crore on Sunday. The weekdays saw a natural decline, with earnings tapering off to Rs 70 lakh on Monday, Rs 85 lakh on Tuesday, Rs 60 lakh on Wednesday, and Rs 50 lakh on Thursday.

With its screen count set to shrink significantly from the third week onward—thanks to the arrival of The Fantastic Four: First Steps—Superman is expected to earn an additional Rs 3.60 to 5.60 crore net, which would take its final tally to somewhere between Rs 47 and 49 crore net. That would mark a fair, if modest, run for the film in India, especially in light of the relatively tepid buzz surrounding the DC brand at the moment.

Globally, Superman has performed strongest in its domestic U.S. market. After a slow international start, the film managed to hold reasonably well in subsequent days. This has put it on track to surpass the USD 350 million mark comfortably, and if momentum continues, it might even break into the USD 400 million range. A global lifetime total of USD 600 million is now virtually certain, but whether the film can match or exceed the USD 668 million earned by Man of Steel remains to be seen.

However, any comparison with Man of Steel must consider the different contexts. In 2013, DC was riding high with strong brand equity and rising anticipation for a shared cinematic universe. In contrast, Superman is releasing at a time when audiences are more cautious about superhero films, particularly those from DC. Inflation and changing post-pandemic viewing habits have also impacted box office dynamics.

Superman’s performance may not be record-breaking, but it is steady—something DC hasn’t consistently achieved in recent years. The film has managed to find acceptance with its target audience, giving James Gunn's reboot of the DC Universe a stable platform to build on. The challenge now is to sustain that momentum with upcoming titles and rebuild trust in the franchise.

In summary, Superman hasn’t soared to great box office heights, but it has certainly stayed afloat, which in the current climate is a small but significant win for DC Studios.