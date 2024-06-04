Superstar Rajinikanth returned to Chennai on June 3 after completing his annual spiritual tour in Uttarakhand. The actor's arrival at Chennai airport was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media. In the video, Rajinikanth is seen wearing a crisp white kurta and pyjama, and while some fans attempted to take selfies with him, his security team intervened to maintain order.

Rajinikanth embarked on his spiritual journey last week, visiting several significant sites including Badrinath, Kedarnath, and the Mahavatar Babaji caves. His tour also included visits to multiple other shrines.

The actor will soon resume his professional commitments, with shooting for director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' set to begin on June 10. Rajinikanth confirmed this during a conversation with a yogi, further exciting his fanbase.

In May, Rajinikanth made headlines for his visit to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, where he was honored with a Golden Visa by the Abu Dhabi government. During his recent visit to the Dehradun airport, he emphasized the importance of spirituality, expressing that it brings peace and tranquillity, and is essential for all humans. He stated, "Every year I used to get new experiences that make me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, (I) will get new experiences. The whole world needs spirituality, as it's important for every human being. Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquillity, and fundamentally, it involves believing in God."

On the professional front, Rajinikanth has completed filming for director TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan,' which is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 10, coinciding with the Dussehra holidays.