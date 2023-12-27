Superstar Salman Khan received a heartfelt birthday message from actress Katrina Kaif on Wednesday (December 26).

On his 58th birthday, Katrina took to her Instagram and shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Tiger Tiger Tiger May u always be just as you are ...a true original (white heart emoticon). Happy birthday."

One of the most adored on-screen duos is Salman and Katrina.

Together, they have collaborated on a number of films, including "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya," "Bharat," "Yuvvraaj," "Partner," "Ek Tha Tiger," "Tiger Zinda Hai," and the just-released action movie "Tiger 3."

On the on-screen chemistry with Katrina, the 'Dabangg' actor earlier told ANI, "I liked the characters of Tiger and Zoya very much. I believe the same chemistry wasn't there in the earlier movies that we did together. Though viewers were fond of our on-screen pairing, we didn't have chemistry till the 'Tiger' franchise came along. We did a film called 'Yuvvraaj' in which there wasn't much chemistry on show. Thereafter, we did the 'Tiger' franchise in which there was a lot of chemistry as our characters were sketched very well. So the chemistry you see is not the Salman-Katrina chemistry but Tiger and Zoya's chemistry".

Regarding their future endeavours, Salman is yet to reveal the title of his forthcoming movie.

On the other side, Katrina will next be seen with Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Apte, and Sanjay Kapoor in the thriller "Merry Christmas."

Sriram Raghavan, the director of "Merry Christmas," previously oversaw successful films like as "Badlapur" and "Andhadhun."

When the movie's teaser was unveiled a few days ago, it piqued everyone's interest.