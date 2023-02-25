Superstar Shah Rukh Khan who made a smashing record at the box office for his action-thriller film ‘Pathaan’ by collecting over Rs 1000 crore, once again proved to be the Badshah of Bollywood.

The actor, however, is equally popular among his fans on social media. With over 36 million followers on his Instagram account, the star never fails to win people’s hearts with his stunning posts.

Interestingly, the actor only follows 6 people, against his 36 million followers.

This makes it even more interesting to learn who these special people are that the superstar follows:

Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has not just been a romantic hero on-screen but he has always been a romantic hero off-screen. There is no denying that the actor has always been the most lovable husband to architect Gauri Khan. Ever since their first meeting as teenagers, the superstar has always been enchanted by his ladylove.

Aryan Khan

The second on his following list is his eldest son, Aryan Khan, who himself has a followers count of 2.4 million. As per reports, Aryan Khan will be making his debut writing project that will be backed by Shah Rukh Khan Red Chillies Entertainment.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is not just a great actor but also a doting father when it comes to his children. Every now and then the father-daughter duo is seen going out for dinners together. They undoubtedly share a special bond, and the superstar slides into the comment section of his daughter to praise and encourage her.

Alia Chhiba

SRK is undoubtedly a family man. And here’s the proof about it. The fourth person among the six members on his following list is also a family member. She is the daughter of Gauri Khan’s brother, who is close to the kids of the Superstar, Suhana, Aryan and AbRam.

Pooja Dadlani

The manager of SRK, Pooja Dadlani, is listed as number five. Since 2012, Pooja has been the actor's manager and they have collaborated closely ever since. During numerous events, she is frequently photographed with a celebrity. She recently joined the actor and his family at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's lavish engagement party.

Gauri Khan and Pooja Dadlani have a wonderful relationship. In actuality, Pooja's new home was also designed by Gauri.

Kaajal Anand

Kaajal Anand is listed among Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram "following" in addition to his family and management. She is a well-known host of celebrity events attended by A-listers and is a close friend of SRK. Her close pals in the film industry call her Putlu, which is also her Instagram nickname.

Kaajal Anand, a lawyer by training, was a member of Sanjay Dutt's legal team. Nonetheless, she quickly left the field. Then she ventured into lifestyle and clothing.

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