The Supreme Court ordered the filmmakers to ensure that the film carries a disclaimer stating that it is a fictionalized account of events and there is no evidence to support its claim that 32,000 women in Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and join ISIS. On Thursday, the West Bengal government's ban on the film "The Kerala Story" was temporarily suspended.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certified the movie, according to the judges, who were led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

"Prima facie we are of the view that the prohibition by West Bengal is not tenable on the basis of material before. Thus, the order banning the film is stayed," the court ordered.

The disclaimer, which must be included by Saturday at 5 p.m., must state that "the film represents the fictionalised version" and that "there is no authenticated data to back up the suggestion on the figure of conversion."

Additionally, it requested that Tamil Nadu take steps to safeguard viewers' safety, noting that cinema owners had chosen to stop showing the movie despite the fact that the state had not outright forbidden it.

The court stated that a petition contesting the CBFC's certification of the picture would be posted in July, following its summer break, as it would first need to watch the film.