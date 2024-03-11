Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna were married in Rajasthan's Chomu Palace. There were friends and relatives present at the lavish wedding. The star released images from her "chooda" ceremony after delighting fans to pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations.



The "Ishqbaaz" star posted snippets of her chooda ceremony on March 11th, showing off moments she spent with her family.In a few of the photos, Karan Sharma was shown engaging in family traditions. In a message, Surbhi talked about the emotional upheaval she experienced throughout the ceremony. Candna sent a passionate essay, describing how she tried not to look her parents in the eye in order to prevent the feelings of drifting away.

Surbhi acknowledged the bittersweet agony of saying goodbye to her parents, but she was also excited about the new chapter in her life. “Felt such a rush of emotions during my chooda ceremony I avoided making eye contact with mum dad cause then I Knew I would start feeling the void Drifting apart. My Heart felt Excitement To Start This New Phase of life, the Pain Of Leaving My Parents and so much more. We wanted our wedding To be Joyous & Happy for all and Wanted to see Our Family Smile all along to see us tying the knot (sic),” she wrote.

Surbhi donned a beige sharara with white embroidery for the event. Karan, on the other hand, chose white pajamas and a kurta that went together. Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna have been a couple for about 13 years. They were initially quiet about their romance, but they have recently started posting sweet pictures of one another that clearly demonstrate how much they care.