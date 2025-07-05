Suresh Raina swaps bat for camera, to make acting debut in Tamil film

Suresh Raina, the beloved “Chinna Thala” of Chennai Super Kings, is all set to trade his cricket whites for the silver screen. The former Indian cricketer will soon make his acting debut in a Tamil movie, announced by Dream Knight Stories (DKS) on Instagram.

In a launch video shared by the production house, Raina is seen walking into a buzzing cricket stadium packed with cheering fans, hinting that the film will revolve around cricket. Directed by Logan and produced by D Saravana Kumar under the DKS banner, the movie’s plot and title are still under wraps.

DKS welcomed Raina with a message: “Welcoming Chinna Thala @sureshraina3 on board for #DKSProduction Nol!” The post quickly gained traction, especially among CSK fans who continue to adore the southpaw for his contributions to the franchise.

Joining in the reveal, CSK’s pinch-hitter Shivam Dube introduced the production house and its official logo, adding more cricketing flair to the cinematic announcement.

Raina’s popularity in Chennai is legendary. With 7,988 runs from 322 international matches and a strike rate over 92, his legacy is well documented. He remains the first Indian to notch centuries in all three formats of the game. His crucial knocks in the 2011 World Cup against Australia and Pakistan are etched in Indian cricket folklore.

In the IPL, Raina racked up 5,528 runs in 205 matches, earning him the nickname “Mr IPL.” He played a pivotal role in Chennai Super Kings’ four title wins, making him a CSK icon.

Now, with cameras rolling and fans buzzing, Raina seems ready to knock it out of the park—this time on the big screen.