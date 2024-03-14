Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi a video message in which she begged him to help the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigate her brother's killing more quickly.



In June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput took his own life. Now, in a video message, Shweta bemoaned the 45 months that had passed since Sushant's death and voiced dissatisfaction at the lack of information provided by the investigative authority. She emphasized that PM Modi's assistance will speed up the investigation and give solace to people who are desperate for answers.

“Namastey. I am Shweta Singh Kirti. I am Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister. I am recording this message for our Prime Minister Modi Ji. I wanted to bring to your attention that this is the 45th month of Bhai’s passing away and we still don’t know any updates on the investigation that is being conducted by the CBI. I would highly request your intervention into the matter because as a family and as a country, we are grappling with so many answered questions in this case,” Shweta Singh Kirti said.

Shweta bemoaned the lack of progress and urged authorities to present tangible proof in her brother's death case, despite their early expectations being placed on the CBI probe.

“Your attention will really help us to get to know where the CBI has reached in its investigation. It will even help us to inculcate the faith within our judiciary system. It will really bring peace to a lot of howling hearts who have been looking for some kind of relief, answers, who wants to know the truth, what happened that day on 14th of June. Thank you,” she concluded.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. However, his family suspected foul play and requested further investigation.