Four years after Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has once again appealed to authorities for answers about the events leading to the Bollywood actor's death. In an emotional video shared on social media, Shweta expressed frustration over the continued mystery and lack of closure.

"It's been four years and we still don't know what happened to you on June 14, 2020," she said, addressing her late brother directly.

Shweta questioned why the circumstances have become politicised rather than being straightforwardly investigated. "Don't we deserve to know the truth about what happened to Sushant? Why has it become a political agenda? Why can't it be as straightforward as stating what was found that day and what is believed to have happened?" she asked. "I am requesting and pleading--help us move forward as a family."

The 34-year-old rising star, known for films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, was found dead at his Mumbai home in June 2020. While the Central Bureau of Investigation launched a probe, no definitive conclusions have been announced.

Sushant's Patna residence has been preserved as a memorial with his personal belongings on display. The actor had started his journey to fame on the TV serial Pavitra Rishta before becoming a Bollywood leading man.

As the fourth anniversary rekindles calls for answers, Sushant's family, friends and fans continue to seek resolution and justice in the turbulent aftermath of his passing at the peak of his blossoming career.