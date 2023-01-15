Sushmita Sen posted a candid photo from her cousin Gaurav Sen's recent wedding to his fiancée Julia, along with a letter for the newlyweds.

The actor attended the wedding with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee and Alisah, her parents, brother Rajeev Sen and his ex-wife Charu Asopa, and their daughter Ziana earlier this month.

Sushmita also announced her 'homecoming' for the third season of Aarya, her hit web series.

Sushmita took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and her sister-in-law Julja posing back to back, while her cousin Gaurav stood with folded hands. Sushmita is dressed in a beige saree, Julja is dressed in a crimson bridal lehenga, and Gaurav is dressed in a sherwani.

Sushmita sent in a nice greeting for the pair, “"Congratulations Julja & Gaurav!!! 😁🤗❤️🥂💃🏻 WHAT A FUN WEDDING @gsen27 @andreemarie92 👏😄🎶 If this is you moments after your vows…I can only imagine the joy & happiness a lifetime together awaits!!!🤗❤️😍 May God bless this beautiful love, friendship & commitment!!! I love you both so soooooo much!!! #duggadugga #yours #didi 😇❤️💃🏻💋”.

Sushmita has also indicated that she would return to Aarya for season 3. She captioned an Instagram video of her reunion with her squad, “The warmest homecoming” 😍😁❤️💃🏻🎶 My #aaryafamily …Darlings Darlings…Stand by me!!!💃🏻🥂😄🎶 #sneakpeak #allheart #Aarya3