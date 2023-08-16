Sushmita Sen is unstoppable and not even a heart attack can tone down her passion for taking up challenging roles. In March of this year, the former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress experienced a health scare, but she quickly returned to work. Sushmita has been keeping herself busy with Taali and Aarya 3 filming. She is assuming the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in her most recent production, Taali, and bring to life the struggles she encountered while attempting to give the third gender a recognised status.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, she shared about overcoming a heart attack and the learnings that came from the episode. “I was always in love with life, and I still am, and always will be. I think that was one of the reasons it was hard to take me like that,” she shared with a broad smile.

“It did make me realise that I have seriously important unfinished businesses. And I have to be more aware of what I have left to do. You don’t come back from an episode like that, all hale and hearty. It’s been four months since the heart attack and I feel fine. Everything that has happened thereafter (pauses) there’s a reason why I am still here. So let’s make it count”, the 'Taali' actor added.

The actor from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya went on to discuss ageing and how it's viewed as "scary". Earlier female performers, according to Sushmita, described it as a frightening situation since they had to cope with "screen age, old age, and then all kinds of age." But everyone has their own movie playing out in their timeline on social media, she continued. As a result, anxiety of ageing has generally increased significantly. For actresses, the main worry used to be that there wouldn't be any films if we became old, but that is no longer the case. Therefore, the situation is considerably better now.