Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently revealed that she suffered a heart attack a few days ago. The 47-year-old actress shared her health update on Instagram, along with a picture with her father Subir Sen. "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'," the actress wrote in her post.

She went on to thank everyone for their timely aid and constructive action, and promised to do so in another post. She also thanked her well-wishers and loved ones for their support, and informed them that she is ready for some life again. "This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news...that all is well and I am ready for some life again. I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga," she added.

Sushmita's fans took to social media to wish her good health, with many expressing their relief and happiness that she is doing well. "Get well soon. Wishing you speedy recovery," wrote one, while another commented: "OMG! Take care of yourself! Good to know that you are doing well now Alhamdulillah! Much love to you always."

Sushmita, who will soon be seen in Aarya season 3, has been open about her health struggles in the past. In 2019, she revealed that the reason for her joining Instagram was her ill health. "I was very, very sick and I have hair that's falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page," she said in an interview.

In another interview with Anupama Chopra in 2020, Sushmita talked about the traumatic past five years and how she found hope and inspiration in her upcoming project, Aarya. "After that, the last five years were pretty traumatising. They really took me to the darkest of places that I had never been before. And all through that, there was this light at the end of the tunnel; I did not know it would be called Aarya but I knew that something good is coming and I have to hold on and fight whatever it is I am facing now, because I am not done," she said.