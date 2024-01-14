'Aarya 3' by Sushmita Sen left the audience hanging. And now, as it gets ready for the impending vaar (end), the show is getting closer to a thrilling conclusion. "Aarya Antim Vaar," the last episode of the Disney+ Hotstar series, will soon be available.

'Aarya 3 Antim Vaar's' release date will be announced soon. In the movie, Sushmita Sen plays the lead role.The fierce Aarya Sareen emerged in the earlier episodes, willing to do whatever it took to keep her family safe. This time, as she approaches the final confrontation, Aarya faces the challenges of both family and business at the same time. The first episode of "Aarya Antim Vaar" will air on February 9, 2024.

Sushmita Sen, who plays Aarya Sareen, said, "Aarya holds a profound place in my heart, and as Season 3 continues, it's like watching two pieces of my soul come together. Each episode of Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar is a journey into a world that has become an important part of my existence. With the arrival of Aarya Antim Vaar, you'll witness a side of Aarya that goes beyond anything seen before – the depth, intensity, the new wounds and the sadness that possibly prompts the conclusion to her story. Playing this character has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I'm thrilled for everyone to experience the profound evolution of this character and the story that has touched my heart so deeply".

Creator, co-producer and co-director of 'Aarya (S1, S2 and S3)', Ram Madhvani shared, "Aarya is more than a project; it's a heartfelt journey that holds a special place in my career. Creating and co -directing this series has been incredibly rewarding, pushing creative boundaries and storytelling depths. Season 3 is a testament to our team's dedication. As we unveil the next chapter, I feel proud and excited, looking forward to sharing this extraordinary story with the audience. In this part, Aarya is broken down to a point where she is almost reborn, and I believe every viewer will literally get chills witnessing her journey. Cinematographically, Aarya Antim Vaar marks a new leaf for this genre. Aarya stands as a high point in my directorial journey, a story that has challenged and enriched me.”

'Aarya Season 3', which was co-created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni and Endemol Shine India, stars a group of actors including Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Vishwajeet Pradhan and others.