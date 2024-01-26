Sussanne Khan, who was among the other celebrities to attend the 'Fighter' screening on January 24, reviewed her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's latest release. Hrithik and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' is helmed by Siddharth Anand and was released in theatres on January 25.

'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh among others in pivotal roles. After the star-studded screening of 'Fighter', Sussanne Khan gave a shout-out to the film. Sharing a poster on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Big congratulations to Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone. Fabulous mega movie". Sussanne had attended the screening with her sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Rakesh Roshan also gave a shout-out to the film while praising his son. The veteran actor-filmmaker shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Watchedâ€æ Fighter the best. Hrithik is the best. Deepika the best. Anil the best. Sid the bestest. SALUTE to all