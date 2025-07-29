Swades 20 years: Unseen BTS photos bring nostalgia for SRK’s cult classic

Even after 20 years, Ashutosh Gowariker’s film 'Swades' continues to touch hearts and receive praise. Recently, unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s shoot surfaced online, bringing a fresh wave of nostalgia for fans.

The pictures, shared on Instagram, feature Shah Rukh Khan, director Ashutosh Gowariker, producer Peter Rawley, and actor Rahul Vohra. One image shows them standing in front of a wall with a spaceship mural, highlighting the film’s NASA connection. Other photos capture candid moments on set, including stills from intense scenes and open-ground shots with the crew.

Fans responded with heartfelt comments. Many called the film a “masterpiece” and “cult classic,” while several expressed a wish to see it re-released in theatres. One user wrote, “My all-time favourite movie. Kyuki isme Indian culture ko dikhaya gaya hai. Kya performance hai (Because it showcases Indian culture. What a performance!)” Another added, “Masterpiece by SRK.”

Released in 2004, 'Swades' tells the story of Mohan Bhargav, played by Shah Rukh Khan, a NASA scientist who returns to India to find his roots. His journey leads him to a rural village where he reconnects with his childhood nanny, meets a strong-willed teacher, and becomes involved in uplifting the local community.

Though it did not perform well at the box office initially, 'Swades' has since gained a devoted fanbase. It is celebrated for its thoughtful storytelling, music by AR Rahman, and Shah Rukh Khan’s memorable performance.