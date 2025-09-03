Sydney Sweeney rumoured to be dating Scooter Braun after meeting at star-studded wedding

Sydney Sweeney appears to have stepped into a new chapter of her personal life, and the spotlight is back on her relationships.

According to reports, the Euphoria actress is said to be spending time with music manager Scooter Braun. The two reportedly met in June during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s high-profile wedding celebrations in Venice, and have been keeping in touch since. Sources suggest the connection is fairly new and nothing too serious, describing it as “casual.”

Braun’s name adds extra intrigue to the story — he made waves in the music industry years ago after acquiring Taylor Swift’s master recordings, sparking one of the most talked-about feuds in pop culture. That battle eventually pushed Swift to re-record her early albums to regain ownership.

For Sweeney, this possible romance would follow her split with longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier this year, ending a seven-year relationship. She recently opened up about taking time for herself, saying she’s been focusing on personal growth and close friendships.

The actress and Braun were both among the big names in attendance at the Bezos-Sánchez event, where they were also spotted mingling with model Karlie Kloss during an outing.

While her personal life draws attention, Sweeney is also keeping busy professionally. She’s currently back on set for season three of HBO’s Euphoria, one of her most popular roles to date.