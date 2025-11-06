Sydney Sweeney shrugs off backlash over American Eagle ad: “It’s just jeans”

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed the uproar surrounding her American Eagle campaign — and she’s not losing any sleep over it.

The ad, which ran with the cheeky tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” — a play on “great genes” — sparked outrage online earlier this year, with critics accusing the brand of promoting a racist message that glorified the actor’s white heritage.

Sweeney, however, says the controversy barely registered on her radar. “I’ve always believed I’m not here to tell people what to think,” she told GQ in a new interview. “I know who I am, I know what I value, and I know that I’m a kind person. I don’t really let other people define who I am.”

When the backlash hit in August, Sweeney opted not to release a statement or join the online debate. “I did a jean ad,” she said matter-of-factly. “The reaction was a surprise, but I love jeans. I wear them every day. I knew what the ad was for — great jeans — and it didn’t affect me one way or another.”

The campaign went viral, even catching the attention of former U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who jumped in to criticise “liberals” for overreacting — a moment Sweeney called “surreal.”

For now, the Emmy nominee is focused on work, not internet noise. She’s gearing up for the third and final season of Euphoria and will soon star alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar in the upcoming film adaptation of The Housemaid.

Sweeney’s message is clear: she’s sticking to what she knows best — her values, her work, and yes, her jeans.