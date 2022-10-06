The Aarya actor Sushmita Sen, the actress who plays transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series, debuted her first look on October 6.

Arjun Singh Baran and Kartik D Nishandar developed the biographical drama series "Taali." along with the production of Viacom18 company.

Sen, who made her digital debut with the highly praised sitcom "Aarya," shared her first glimpse at the new show on Instagram. The snapshot shows the 46-year-old actor Sawant adopting a strong and daring posture for the camera.

Sen stated that the series will follow the trans activist's "story of struggle, perseverance, and unshakable force."

"Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I’m really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what’s in store," the former Miss Universe said in a statement.

"Taali" will shed light on Sawant's life, from her childhood through her transition and commitment to revolutionizing the transgender movement in India.

The series is produced by Arjun Singh Baran, Kartik D Nishandar, and Afeefa Nadiadwala and directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav.