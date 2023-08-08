Sushmita Sen's Taali trailer was released by the the actor and makers on August 7. The new web series' teaser sheds light on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant's courageous transition, her path to parenthood, and the struggle that resulted in the third gender being written into all official documents in India.

From her very first scene, the actress commands your attention and makes you examine unpleasant situations with empathy. Sushmita is as tenacious as the unyielding Shreegauri Sawant, and she tackles any challenges that come her way, including her desire to become a mother since she was a young girl, her physical transition from Ganesh to Gauri, and her acceptance by the transgender community before taking their fight to the Supreme Court.

Sharing the teaser, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge (Gauri is here to fight for her respect and independence. She will no clap byt make others clap for her) ! Taali on JioCinema, streaming free 15 August onwards.”

A fan commented on her post, “You are fire and hats off to your guts for choosing a character out of the monotonous characters chosen by actresses.” Another said, “This is absolutely gorgeous!!!” One more said, “Cannot wait for this one!”

Sushmita Sen recently said in a statement about her portrayal of Shreegauri Sawant, "When I was first approached for Taali, in my mind it was an instant yes, however, I took six and a half months to come on-board officially. I knew I wanted to be absolutely prepared, well-read and researched to take up a critical and significant responsibility like this one. Shreegauri Sawant is an admirable human being, I connect with her on so many aspects, and I’m fortunate to have got the opportunity live through her incredible life, through this series. The road ahead to inclusivity is a long one, and I’m certain Taali is a force that will help spearhead this shift in the consciousness".

After the teaser dropped last month, the actor has been busy promoting Taali on social media and in interviews. Sushmita had unveiled the first look from Taali last year in October.

Sushmita had written on Instagram, "Taali - Bajaungi nahi, bajwaungi (I will not clap, but make others clap). First look as Shreegauri Sawant. Nothing makes me prouder and more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person and of bringing her story to the world. Here's to life and to everyone's right to live it with dignity! I love you guys."