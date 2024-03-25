Actor Taapsee Pannu married her long-term boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe on March 23 in Udaipur. The party was attended by only close friends and family. Anurag Kashyap and Kanika Dhillon are amongst the few celebrities who attended the wedding. Her 'Thappad' co-actor Pavail Gulati shared a photo from the wedding which also saw comedian-actor Abhilash Thapiyal in attendance. According to sources, Taapsee will soon throw a party in Mumbai for friends and colleagues. She is expected to announce the date soon.

Sharing a glimpse of the wedding, Pavail Gulati wrote, "Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are! (sic)." Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dating for over a decade. Though they have never spoken about their relationship in public, they have been seen together many times.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that they would have a Sikh-Christian fusion wedding. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on March 20 with the wedding happening on March 23.

Writer Kanika Dhillon, who has closely worked with Taapsee Pannu in multiple films, attended the wedding with her husband HImanshu Sharma. A few days ago, she shared a series of photos of herself decked up in a peach ensemble. It is said that these pictures are from Taapsee's wedding in Udaipur.

Taapsee and Kanika had worked together in 'Haseen Dillruba, 'Manmarziyaan', 'Dunki' and 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba'.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe first met each other in 2013 at the inaugural Indian Badminton League.

On the work front, Taapsee has 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba', 'Woh Ladki Hai Khaan' and 'Khel Khel Mein'. She was last seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', alongside Shah Rukh Khan.