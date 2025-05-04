Following the roaring success of Haseen Dillruba and its fiery sequel Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, the hit Netflix thriller franchise is all set to expand with a third installment. Headlined once again by Taapsee Pannu, the upcoming film promises an even wilder ride as the story of Rani and Rishu takes a darker, more thrilling turn.

According to a Mid-Day report, the scripting for the third part is already underway, with celebrated screenwriter Kanika Dhillon returning to pen the next chapter. A source close to the production revealed, “It is one of the most successful titles for the platform. So, the aim is to create a more fun, juicy, and thrilling third part.” With its blend of mystery, passion, and chaos, the franchise has built a loyal fanbase, making this new installment one of the most anticipated titles on the streaming platform.

Fueling the excitement further, Taapsee Pannu recently stirred up buzz by sharing a nostalgic clip from Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba on her social media, captioned, “Missing the pagalpan, Pandit ji. What say?” The post was a direct nudge to Kanika Dhillon, who responded enthusiastically, “The wait won’t last that long, Rani ji! Panditji is already onto the agli kitaab. Iss wali mein there is Pagalpan x 3.” Her words have sparked massive speculation about what twisted turns lie ahead in the narrative.

While the plot details remain tightly under wraps, it is expected that the new film will pick up the thread of Rani and Rishu's turbulent relationship, diving even deeper into the tangled web of love, betrayal, and murder that defined the first two parts.

Haseen Dillruba debuted in 2021, introducing audiences to the heady mix of noir-style romance and crime. Its sequel, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, released in 2024, pushed the envelope with a more gripping storyline and cemented its place as one of Netflix India's top thriller franchises.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu is not slowing down. The actress is gearing up for her next big-screen release, Gandhari, a hard-hitting drama directed by Devashish Makhija and co-starring Ishwak Singh. Known for her daring script choices and nuanced performances, Taapsee continues to explore complex female characters with unapologetic boldness.

With Kanika Dhillon at the helm of the story and Taapsee reprising her role as the enigmatic Rani, Haseen Dillruba 3 is shaping up to be a seductive thriller brimming with chaos and unexpected twists—promising triple the madness, just as Panditji warned.