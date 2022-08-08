Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, during the promotions of her upcoming thriller film 'Dobaaraa', stated that her sex life is not interesting enough for her to be invited to ‘Koffee With Karan.'

During the event's promotion, a journalist asked Taapsee why she wasn't invited to the ‘Koffee With Karan’ event.

To this, Taapsee responded humorously said, "My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to Koffee With Karan."

Anurag Kashyap, the film's director, and Taapsee, were answering questions from the media while director Karan Johar was nearby promoting his chat show "Koffee With Karan," which is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Dobaaraa’ is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film ‘Mirage.’ The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on August 19, 2022.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan were on the most recent episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’.

Other actors who were guests in earlier episodes include Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, is one of the most watched talk shows in India. Also, it received a 2007 Indian Television Academy Award for Best Talk Show.