Despite having no family background in music, Taba Chake, 31, a renowned singer from Arunachal Pradesh, made his debut in Bollywood as a playback singer with the song 'Aye Mere Dil' featured in the upcoming Hindi movie 'Kadak Singh', releasing on November 8.

Directed by the visionary Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and produced by WIZ Films in collaboration with KVN Productions, “Kadak Singh” boasts acclaimed actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, and Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles.

Taba Chake through his melodious singing is definitely making waves with his vocals. The youngster whose childhood dream was to make his mark in the music industry is slowly but surely doing so. From Folk to pop Chake has come a long way as a playback singer. Chake puts his success down credit to a mix of luck, talent, and hard work. The 31-year-old Chake considers himself a self-trained singer and not a born one."It is daily, rigorous Sadhana & passion that has helped me reach my dream of becoming a musician. I never drank alcohol nor smoked in my life. "says Chake. The famous album " Bombay Dreams" released in 2019 was a big hit & made Chake's presence visible to the world of music. Apart from many more 'Main Udd Chala' sang in single bags with millions of views online within a month of its release this year.

The singer Chake feels that it is a good time for newcomers to venture into the music field as music composers are currently seeking new voices and talented fresh voices. Chake made his debut in playback singing in Bollywood as

"Feel immensely happy & grateful to have received this opportunity to be part of the movie as a playback singer." He stated. Chake is a multifaceted talent who apart from being a good singer also a percussionist & lyricist too.

Taba Chake is making Arunachal proud of his contribution to the field of music. His concerts are well-embraced by Arunachal & country as a whole. Prepare to be captivated as the enchanting landscape of Arunachal Pradesh comes to life, not only through its picturesque scenery but also through the soulful notes of Taba Chake‘s music.

Hailing from the serene town of Rono Village of Doimukh in Papum Pare district, Chake, a musical prodigy, has transcended the geographical boundaries of his homeland to etch an indelible mark on the grand stage of Bollywood.

From the intimate settings of local festivals to captivating audiences of over 300,000 through streaming music platforms, Chake’s journey unfolds like a symphony of dreams, unyielding determination, and the undeniable potency of a distinctive voice that has already carved a niche in the Indian music industry.

Cm Pema Khandu in his tweet mentioned Taba Chake's achievement and congratulated on his future endeavors.