The world of music mourns the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro and composer, who passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday. Hussain breathed his last in a San Francisco hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for heart-related issues over the past two weeks.

Renowned for taking the tabla to global stages, the Padma Vibhushan awardee had been admitted to the ICU earlier today after his condition deteriorated. His manager, Nirmala Bachani, confirmed that the maestro had been grappling with persistent blood pressure issues, which led to his hospitalization.

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore shared his condolences on X, paying tribute to Hussain’s unparalleled contributions to Indian classical music. Senior journalist Pervaiz Alam also expressed concern prior to Hussain’s passing, sharing a heartfelt message from Hussain’s brother-in-law, Ayub Aulia, who had requested prayers for the maestro’s recovery.

The eldest son of legendary tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha, Hussain carved a remarkable path in the music world. Over a career spanning six decades, he collaborated with renowned Indian and international artistes, including his iconic 1973 fusion project with guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram. This groundbreaking collaboration bridged Indian classical music and jazz, setting a new standard for global music fusion.

Hussain's illustrious journey was adorned with numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan (2002), and Padma Vibhushan (2023). Revered for his artistry and innovation, he remains a towering figure in the world of percussion.