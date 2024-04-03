In a stunning showcase of talent and beauty, Tadu Lunia clinched the prestigious title of Kingfisher Miss Arunachal 2024. The highly anticipated event, sponsored by Hercules Eco Camp, featured 20 finalists competing for the coveted crown.

Anya Taba secured the first runner-up position, while Adam Wangsu claimed the title of second runner-up, showcasing exceptional talent throughout the competition.

Reportedly held at D.K Convention Hall in Itanagar yesterday evening the event attracted widespread attention. Renowned personalities, including Reigning Femina Miss India World Nandini Gupta and Actress Tengam Celine Koyu, served as judges for the Grand Finale.

Organizers expressed pride in witnessing such a remarkable event and extended congratulations to Tadu Lunia, Anya Taba, Adam Wangsu, and all participants. They commended the winners for their hard work and dedication, encouraging them to continue shining in future endeavors.