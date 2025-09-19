“Taking northeastern films on global stage”: Union minister at Guwahati's docu-fiction film festival

The three-day SOUL Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025 opened in Guwahati on September 19, spotlighting Assam’s rich cultural heritage and the diversity of communities across the northeast.

The festival, running from September 19 to 21 at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara, aims to connect filmmakers, storytellers, and media professionals from across the region. Union Minister L Murugan, speaking at the launch, described the event as the first of its kind in Assam, designed to bring together creative talent from the northeast.

“People from the media and entertainment sector, as well as renowned filmmakers, have gathered for the event. The theme focuses on the story of the land and its culture,” Murugan said.

Over 1,500 participants are expected, with nearly 100 films set to be screened over the three days. The festival will also feature an award ceremony recognising outstanding contributions in docu-fiction filmmaking.

Organised by Seemanta Chetana Manchana Purvottar, the festival celebrates the connection between people and the land they inhabit. The organisers said SOUL provides a platform for narratives rooted in the traditions, rituals, and stories of Northeast India, reflecting unity in diversity across communities, religions, and borders.

Murugan also highlighted the role of the entertainment and media industry in promoting northeastern cinema on the global stage. He added that the festival coincides with the nation’s 'Seva Pakhwada' celebrations from September 17 to October 2, during which various blood and medical camps are being organised, and 75 songs dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday have been released by media professionals.