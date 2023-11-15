Bollywood actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who confirmed their relationship earlier this year, are reportedly considering marriage.

The couple made their relationship public during the release of 'Lust Stories 2'. According to sources, Bhatia is under pressure from her parents to tie the knot.

The actress has not signed any new films after 'Bhola Shankar' and the 'Kaavaalaa' song in Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer'. Bhatia had previously expressed her view on marriage as a significant responsibility.

In a conversation with India Today, she revealed her initial career plans, which included being married and having two children by the age of 30. "I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It's not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo (everyone is doing it so you should too)".

The actress and Abhishek Banerjee were last seen in "Aakhri Sach". The show is a fictitious account of the Burari killings.