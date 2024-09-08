Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently garnered praise for her performance in the song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, opened up about the best relationship advice she has received and how it resonated with her personal experiences. The actress, currently in a relationship with actor Vijay Varma, shared her thoughts during a podcast interview with Raj Shamani.

Tamannaah recalled being advised that "problematic zones" in relationships remain constant. She explained, "The problems you witness in the initial stage of your relationship will persist forever. They will become a roadblock in your relationship. It doesn't change. Because aapko pata hai ye problematic zone hai ye persist karega (Because you know that it is a problematic zone, it will persist)." While Shamani held a different opinion, Tamannaah emphasized that these were not her words but advice she had received, which had proven true in her personal life.

The actress admitted to having experienced these problematic zones in past relationships and found the advice to be a "true" reflection of her experience.

In August, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma made headlines when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Mumbai, with Vijay escorting her through the crowd. This public appearance highlighted their growing openness about their relationship, which began after they worked together on Lust Stories 2.

Vijay Varma, in an earlier interview with Mashable India, admitted that he was initially shocked by the public's interest in their relationship. He stated, "It felt like bigger news than my film releases," though he has since gotten used to the attention.

The couple has been vocal about their relationship, with Vijay now viewing the curiosity surrounding their personal lives in a more accepting light.