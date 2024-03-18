Tamil and Malayalam actor Arundhathi Nair met with a bike accident on March 14. Arundhati Nair, her sister, verified the event and stated on March 18 that her sister is "fighting for her life" due to her grave injuries. She is presently receiving ventilation at Trivandrum's Ananthapuri Hospital. Her supporters prayed for her quick recovery in the comment area.

According to reports, the accident took place at the Kovalam bypass. Arundhathi is said to have sustained injuries to her head.

On March 18, her sister, Arathy Nair, shared a statement which read, "We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu's newspapers and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago (sic)."

Continuing further, Arathy wrote, "She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum."

She was reportedly traveling with her brother at the time of the incident. They had just finished an interview with a YouTube channel and were headed back home.

'Pongi Ezhu Manohara' marked Arundhathi's Tamil film debut in 2014. Thanks to Vijay Antony's "Saithan," she became well-known. 'Ottakoru Kaamukan' was her Malayalam film debut in 2018. She was last seen in the Tamil film, 'Aayiram Porkaasukal' in 2023.