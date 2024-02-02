Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay has declared his entry into politics announcing his party named "Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam" on February 2. While revealing his political ambitions, Vijay mentioned that his party won't be participating in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but will aim for the 2026 Assembly polls.

Vijay, known for his notable performances in films like 'Theri,' 'Master,' 'Bigil,' and 'Mersal,' stated in a release, "Politics is not a hobby for me; it is my deepest passion, and I want to devote myself fully to it."

The actor clarified that his party has applied for registration, and the symbol, flag, ideologies, and policies will be decided post the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized, "We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and will not support any party."

Addressing the current political scenario, Vijay expressed concerns about wrongful administration, corrupt politics, and divisive tactics. He stressed the need for selfless, truthful politics in Tamil Nadu, free from caste and religion differences.

The statement read, "After my father and mother, the Tamil people are the ones who have given me everything. Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam will be the party led by me." Vijay highlighted that the party leaders have submitted the bylaws and structure and they are in the process of registering with the Election Commission of India.

Vijay's entry into Tamil Nadu politics follows a line of high-profile entries from the cinema, including Kamal Haasan, MG Ramachandran, and Sivaji Ganesan. The announcement has sparked celebrations among his fan base, and the actor expressed his commitment to serving the people of Tamil Nadu.