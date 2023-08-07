An excited fan attempted to jump upon Tamannaah Bhatia as she was leaving an event in Kerala in a video that has gone viral. He was immediately dragged back by the event's security before Tamannaah calmed him down, offered to shake his hand, and took a photo with him.

Tamannaah is seen attending an event in Kerala in a video that is currently going viral on social media. She is shown with a pink shirt with elaborate border embroidery, a green sari, and heavy jewellery. Tamanaah is seen waving at her supporters as she leaves the aisle with throngs of people on both sides while being well guarded.

A fan then jumps over the barricade onto the aisle. He offers a handshake to Tamannaah. While the actor happily obliges, the security pulls the fan back, much to Tamannaah's surprise. She then explains the fan's eagerness to the security, calms him down and resumes the handshake. She then calmly and gracefully poses for a selfie with the fan, before bidding him goodbye and walking ahead.

Tamannaah received a lot of acclaim online for her kind act in addition to receiving a rousing round of applause from the live audience. One Twitter user commented on the video, “The way she handled the situation (in-love emoji) She is soo sweet and grounded person.” Another wrote, “Tamannah is a humble person.”