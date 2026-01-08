Tangled heads back to the tower as Disney casts Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

"And at last I see the light..." The lanterns are being lit once more as Disney breathes new life into one of its most beloved modern fairytales.

The studio has announced that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will star as Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled, according to reports on January 8.

Once upon a time—specifically in 2010—audiences fell under the spell of a golden-haired princess with 70 feet of magical hair, locked away in a tower by a manipulative witch who claimed to be her mother. The animated Tangled enchanted viewers worldwide, earning $592.5 million at the box office and securing its place as a modern Disney classic. Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi originally voiced the spirited Rapunzel and the charming thief Flynn Ryder, whose romance blossomed amidst floating lanterns and daring adventures.

In the original Brothers Grimm tale "Rapunzel", published in 1812, the story takes a darker turn—the prince who discovers the imprisoned maiden is blinded when thrown from the tower by the witch, and the pair reunite years later in a desolate wilderness where Rapunzel's tears restore his sight. Disney's version, naturally, lightened the narrative whilst maintaining the core themes of freedom, identity and discovering one's true place in the world.

Michael Gracey, who directed The Greatest Showman and the critically acclaimed Better Man, will helm the production from a screenplay by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for her work on Do Revenge and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Croft, 21, gained recognition portraying Raven in the DC series Titans, where she showcased both dramatic depth and action credentials. She reportedly triumphed over Sarah Catherine Hook (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), Freya Skye (Zombies 4: Dawn of Vampires) and Olivia-Mai Barrett (Savage Flowers) following screen tests held in December.

Manheim, 23, has been part of the Disney family since starring as Zed in the Zombies franchise on Disney Channel. His musical theatre background—including a runner-up finish on Dancing with the Stars at just 17—makes him well-suited for a role that demands both vocal prowess and roguish charm.

Production details, including filming dates and a theatrical release window, have not yet been announced.