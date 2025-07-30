Tanish Bagchi shares how depression, personal struggles inspired creation of Saiyaara

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has shared the personal story behind the creation of Saiyaara, the title track starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The song has touched listeners across India with its haunting beauty.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tanishk revealed that he was struggling with depression while making Saiyaara. Despite success and having a stable life, he felt a deep emptiness.

His collaborators Arslan Nizami, Faheem Abdullah, and Mohit Suri were also facing their own challenges. They shared their pain with each other, and this collective vulnerability shaped the song.

Bagchi believes this honesty is what gives Saiyaara its soul and makes it resonate with audiences. He added that they never aimed to create a hit but wanted the song to be simple and genuine. Listening to the finished track helped him heal, and he hopes it will do the same for others.