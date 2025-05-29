In the glimmering world of Bollywood, love stories often unfold under the harsh glare of public attention — and the latest duo making headlines is actress Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya. According to recent reports, the two are reportedly “seeing each other” and have been spotted on multiple outings, suggesting a growing closeness.

Sources close to the couple informed ETimes that Sutaria and Pahariya began dating a few months ago. “They’ve been spending time together and are often spotted going out on dates. It’s still early days, and they’re getting to know each other,” the insider shared. While the couple hasn’t officially confirmed the relationship, their public appearances have only added fuel to the rumours.

Their chemistry was unmistakable when the two walked the ramp as showstoppers for British fashion label ASOS during the 25th Lakme Fashion Week. Tara and Veer made a striking impression in contrasting black and white outfits, turning heads and setting social media abuzz with their synchronized elegance for the "A Summer of Style" collection.

Veer Pahariya, who was previously linked to actress Sara Ali Khan, is gradually stepping into the limelight. He recently appeared in Skyforce, a patriotic action drama co-directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. The film marked another milestone in his career, but it also reopened conversations about his personal life.

In a candid conversation with Zoom, Veer addressed how public speculation has affected him. “I was just 20 when speculation about my relationships started making headlines. I wasn’t a public figure then, so no one asked for my side. Whatever was on the internet became the truth for people. It did affect me, but what could I do? Now, I’ve stopped caring,” he revealed.

As Tara and Veer continue to enjoy each other's company while keeping things low-key, fans and media alike are watching closely. Whether this relationship blossoms into something more or remains a private journey of discovery, one thing is certain: the duo has caught everyone’s attention, both on and off the ramp.