Actor Sachin Shroff, who appeared in serials like 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein', got married for the second time on February 25.

Sachin Shroff's new bride Chandni looks gorgeous in a golden blue color lehenga.

Along with 'Anjali' (Sunanyana) and 'Babita' (Munmun Dutta) of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 'Komal Bhabhi' and 'Jethalal' (Dilip Joshi) also arrived to congratulate the newlywed couple.

Also, the cast of the serial 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein' congratulated Sachin Shroff (Sachin Shroff Weddin Pics) by arriving at his wedding.

At the wedding of Sachin Shroff, who played Tarak in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the entire cast of the show enjoyed a lot by becoming a team boy. Babita ji i.e. Munmun Dutta, who came to congratulate Sachin, showed a wonderful avatar in a green color lehenga-choli.

Along with Dutta, Anjali aka Sunaina looked very beautiful in a bright pink lehenga-choli and Bhide's daughter Sonu i.e. Palak Sindhwani was seen congratulating the couple while posing beautifully in an off-white color lehenga.

Earlier on February 25, Sachin Shroff and Chandni dropped some glitzy photos from their cocktail party where Chandni was spotted wearing an embroidered gown while Sachin looked dapper in his three-piece suit.