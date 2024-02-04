Taylor Swift is set to potentially make history at the upcoming Grammy Awards by securing her fourth Album of the Year win with her latest album, "Midnights".

This would break her current tie with music legends Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra. Swift is also vying for her first win in the Song of the Year category with "Anti-Hero".

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish, at just 22, could tie with music greats like Paul Simon and Bruno Mars by securing her third win in the Record of the Year category with her song "What Was I Made For?" from the "Barbie" soundtrack.

Artists SZA and Janelle Monae are also making waves, as either could become the first Black woman this century to win the Album of the Year Grammy.

The Best New Artist category could see history made as well, with Jelly Roll potentially becoming the oldest winner at 39, or The War and Treaty becoming the first husband-and-wife duo to win. Country artist Chris Stapleton is also poised to make history in the country categories, while producer Jack Antonoff could become the fourth artist to win all "Big Four" categories.

Despite Taylor Swift being the predicted front-runner for Album of the Year, the Grammys are known for their unpredictable wins. This year's nominations are dominated by women, with SZA leading the pack with nine nominations.