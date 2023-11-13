Pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have escalated their relationship. Following a concert in Buenos Aires, Swift was seen rushing into Kelce's arms backstage, marking the moment with a kiss. She also acknowledged him by modifying the lyrics of her song 'Karma' during the performance.

Taylor Swift performed a show at Buenos Aires' Estadio River Plate on November 11. After the show ended, she surprised her fans by kissing Travis backstage. Watching the heartfelt moment, the crowd broke into cheers.

Taylor Swift, earlier during the concert, dedicated a song specifically to her new partner, Travis Kelce. She changed the lyrics of her song 'Karma' and sang, 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me’, instead of 'Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me’.