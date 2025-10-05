Taylor Swift announces eight bonus acoustic tracks for her record-breaking ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift isn’t done dancing under the spotlight just yet. Following the blockbuster release of her 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on October 3, the pop icon has announced eight new bonus acoustic tracks — and fans only have 24 hours to grab them.

The original 12-track album smashed records right out of the gate, debuting with 2.7 million physical and digital copies sold in the US, according to Billboard. That makes it the second-biggest first-day album release in modern history, trailing only Adele’s 25.

Swift revealed the new additions on Instagram Saturday, showing off the CD artwork and teasing what she called her “favourite moments” from the tour — the acoustic surprises. “So I went back into the studio with Max and Shellback to record acoustic/unplugged versions of a few of the Showgirl songs with brand new vocals and production!” she wrote.

The eight tracks will be split across four limited-edition CDs available exclusively on her website for a single day. Titles include Life Is A Song (Acoustic Version), Ruin the Friendship (My Advice Version), and The Life of a Showgirl (Dressing Room Rehearsal Acoustic Version), among others.

The Life of a Showgirl also set another record — the most vinyl albums sold in a single week, clocking 1.2 million copies. Swift previously held that record with The Tortured Poets Department in 2024, which sold 859,000 vinyl copies during its debut week.

Swift’s encore era, it seems, is just getting started.