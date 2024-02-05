Taylor Swift surprised fans at the 2024 Grammy Awards by revealing plans for her 11th album, "The Tortured Poet's Department." This isn't the first time Swift has dropped a big announcement at an award show; back in the 2022 VMAs, she unveiled her album "Midnights."

After bagging her 13th Grammy, the 34-year-old singer spilled the beans, saying she had a secret for her fans. Swift declared, "My brand new album comes out on April 19th. The album is called The Tortured Poet's Department." True to her promise, Swift promptly shared the album cover and release date as soon as she left the stage.

In her Grammy acceptance speech, Swift expressed gratitude to her fans and shared a glimpse into her new album's theme, saying, "All's fair in love and poetry..." She then posted a snippet of the album lines, giving fans a taste of what to expect: "And so I enter into evidence...My tarnished coat of arms, my muses, acquired like bruises... ...My talismans and charms...The tick, tick, tick of love bombs.....My veins of pitch-black ink.....All's fair in love and poetry...Sincerely. The Chairman of the Tortured Poet's Department."

Swift's announcement has generated excitement among her fanbase, and this April, they can anticipate diving into the poetic world of "The Tortured Poet's Department."