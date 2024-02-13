Taylor Swift becomes second most-followed Spotify artist surpassing Arijit Singh
Pop star Taylor Swift has surpassed Bollywood singer Arijit Singh to become the second most-followed artist on Spotify. Despite this, Ed Sheeran continues to hold the title of the most followed artist on the platform.
- Taylor Swift surpasses Arijit Singh with 101,081,218 followers on Spotify
- Arijit Singh now has 100,883,025 followers, falling to third place
- Ed Sheeran continues to lead with 113,404,496 followers
Pop phenomenon Taylor Swift surpassed Bollywood vocalist Arijit Singh to win the top spot as the second most-followed artist on Spotify. When it comes to Spotify followers, Ed Sheeran is the top artist.
Singh became the third most followed artist on Spotify a few months ago, surpassing Taylor Swift. This accomplishment demonstrates Singh's rising stature in the music industry.
Swift's Spotify following total is 101,081,218. The Singh with 100,883,025 Spotify followers has been surpassed by her. With 113,404,496 followers, Sheeran, on the other hand, continues to hold his position atop the Spotify ranking of Most Followed Artists.
On that note, Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department will release on 19 April 2024, and it's set to be her eleventh studio album.
Moreover, Singh is currently touring and will perform in Pune soon.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today