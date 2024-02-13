Pop phenomenon Taylor Swift surpassed Bollywood vocalist Arijit Singh to win the top spot as the second most-followed artist on Spotify. When it comes to Spotify followers, Ed Sheeran is the top artist.

Singh became the third most followed artist on Spotify a few months ago, surpassing Taylor Swift. This accomplishment demonstrates Singh's rising stature in the music industry.

Swift's Spotify following total is 101,081,218. The Singh with 100,883,025 Spotify followers has been surpassed by her. With 113,404,496 followers, Sheeran, on the other hand, continues to hold his position atop the Spotify ranking of Most Followed Artists.

On that note, Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department will release on 19 April 2024, and it's set to be her eleventh studio album.

Moreover, Singh is currently touring and will perform in Pune soon.