A dazzling double dose of Taylor Swift magic descended upon Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 25, as the pop megastar delivered two nights of spellbinding performances. Swifties buzzed with anticipation over the iconic songstress's surprise song selections, and she certainly didn't disappoint.

The 34-year-old sensation, renowned for smash hits like 'So High School,' treated fans to a heartfelt acoustic mashup featuring the title track from her record-obliterating latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'. Making its live debut, the song wove sheer magic for the lucky attendees and online viewers alike. Swift also serenaded with an acoustic rendition of the nostalgic gem 'Now That We Don't Talk' from 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault.

Later, the enchantress took to a piano adorned with painted flowers, mesmerising all with a mashup of 'You're on Your Own Kid' from Midnights and the beloved 'Long Live' from Speak Now. The emotionally-charged performance left fans spellbound by her versatility across musical eras.

While Swift wove her magic in Lisbon, boyfriend Travis Kelce caught the action of a Dallas Stars hockey game back in the States. Though absent, the NFL star has joined his lady's European trek, like their recent romantic rain-soaked Lake Como sojourn, dining at the quaint Locanda La Tirlindana in Bellagio.

Fresh from her Lisbon triumph, Swift sets her sights on Madrid for another unmissable two-night Eras spectacle. This follows her viral wardrobe whoopsie in Stockholm, where she hilariously handled a tricky blue wrap dress mishap, briefly revealing her shiny gold bra top before her team swooped in to save the day as fans cheered her on.