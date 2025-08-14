Taylor Swift drops release date for ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ with Sabrina Carpenter feature

Taylor Swift has confirmed her next studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will land on October 3. Along with the announcement, she revealed the cover art, full tracklist, and news that Sabrina Carpenter features on the title track.

Swift made the reveal on Instagram, posting the album poster and tracklist while noting she produced it alongside longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback. “And, baby, that’s show business for you,” she wrote in the caption.

The news first surfaced Tuesday when Swift casually announced the album title during an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. The timing wasn’t coincidental — Kelce had just teased her guest spot on Instagram, and shortly after, Spotify billboards appeared in New York City and Nashville with a code linking to a playlist bearing the same “show business” tagline.

A short clip from the podcast featuring Swift’s announcement also made its way to her social media. This marks her 12th studio album, arriving less than a year after April’s The Tortured Poets Department — which she expanded into the double album The Anthology just hours after its release.