Taylor Swift drops trailer for ‘The Eras Tour | The Final Show’ concert film

Taylor Swift is giving fans one last front-row seat to her record-smashing Eras Tour, unveiling the trailer for Taylor Swift/The Eras Tour/The Final Show—a full-length concert movie capturing her December 8, 2024, Vancouver finale.

The trailer features Swift thanking the crowd for helping create what she calls “the most thrilling chapter” of her life, setting the tone for a project built around nostalgia, closure and a final victory lap for the global phenomenon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film includes the complete live set from The Tortured Poets Department, the 2024 album folded into the tour after its release. Fans will get uninterrupted performances, making this the most comprehensive Eras Tour recording yet.

The concert movie will arrive alongside a six-episode companion docuseries, The End of an Era, which digs into the behind-the-scenes machinery of the tour—rehearsals, pressure, travel, and everything in between. Guest appearances include Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Florence Welch, plus Swift’s longtime band, dancers, crew and family.

Swift first teased the project in an October 2025 Instagram announcement, writing that the team “wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives,” and invited filmmakers to capture the tour’s final stretch and the last show in full.

Disney+ will release two episodes of the docuseries each week starting December 12, keeping Swifties busy long after the stadium lights fade.