Taylor Swift, the renowned pop star, expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming love her fans showered upon her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which debuted to an astounding 2.61 million units following its release on April 19.

Billboard, the authoritative voice in music rankings, has announced that Taylor Swift's latest masterpiece, "Tortured Poets," has ascended to the coveted top spot on the charts. This momentous achievement marks Swift's 14th album to conquer the pinnacle of success, placing her in the pantheon of music legends alongside Jay-Z, with the most No.1 albums among solo artistes in history.

"Tortured Poets" isn't just breaking records; it's shattering them. With a jaw-dropping sales figure of 2.61 million units, Swift's magnum opus has become the highest-selling album since Adele's monumental 2015 release, "25." The charts are ablaze with the undeniable power of Swift's musical prowess, leaving fans and critics alike in awe of her unparalleled talent.

Taking to Twitter, Swift expressed her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support and for embracing the album with open arms. "My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough," Swift tweeted.