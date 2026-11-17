Taylor Swift has equalled a Grammy record by securing her fifth consecutive Album of the Year nomination, with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, earning recognition at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The nomination makes Swift only the second artist to receive Album of the Year nods for five consecutive studio albums, joining Kendrick Lamar, who has also achieved the feat but is yet to win the category, Variety reported.

Swift has received five nominations overall, including three in the prestigious Big Four categories. Apart from Album of the Year, she is nominated for Record of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Song of the Year for I Knew It, I Knew You, featured in Toy Story 5.

Her other nominations are in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for the title track of The Life of a Showgirl, featuring Sabrina Carpenter, and Best Song Written for Visual Media for I Knew It, I Knew You.

Raye leads the nominations this year with 11 nods, followed by Rosalía with nine. Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers have secured seven nominations each, while Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean have received six apiece.

The Album of the Year category features a competitive line-up, with Raye's This Music May Contain Hope, Rosalía's deluxe edition of Lux, Bridgers' Lost Weekend, Dean's The Art of Loving, Langley's Dandelion, Mars' The Romantic, Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love and Swift's The Life of a Showgirl among the contenders.

The 2027 nominations also include three posthumous nods for late country music icon Dolly Parton. She has been nominated in the Best Audiobook category for her audio memoir Star of the Show: My Life on Stage. She has also received two nominations in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category, setting up a contest against herself.

The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027.