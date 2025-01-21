Global pop sensation Taylor Swift might soon tick India off her travel bucket list - but not for a stadium tour. Reports suggest the singer is in talks to perform at Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's son's pre-wedding celebrations.

Media outlet News18 reports that Swift's team is negotiating a private performance for Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's upcoming nuptials.

Should Swift say yes, the exclusive wedding performance would mark her first-ever show in Indian territory. The "Karma" singer previously expressed enthusiasm about Indian culture during a 2014 interview with Hindustan Times, where she praised Bollywood's musical storytelling tradition.

The wedding between Jeet Adani and Diva Shah is expected to take place later this year. With Indian billionaire weddings known for their lavish entertainment lineups featuring international stars, Swifties are eagerly watching to see if their idol might finally make her Indian debut at this high-profile celebration.